Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,234,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Conduent worth $13,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,678,710,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Conduent by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 20,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth $2,348,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the fourth quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Conduent by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,117,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNDT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conduent from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conduent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

CNDT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95. Conduent Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The firm has a market cap of $457.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.87.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,971.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

