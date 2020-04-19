Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2,507.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $38.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.42. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $52.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.90 million. Analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.