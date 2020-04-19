Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Lindsay worth $13,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth $5,697,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lindsay by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at $345,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total transaction of $323,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Christodolou sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $552,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LNN opened at $91.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $991.75 million, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Lindsay had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $113.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.52%.

LNN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sidoti lowered shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

