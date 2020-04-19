Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Trueblue worth $12,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Trueblue by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Trueblue by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,198,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,826,000 after buying an additional 113,855 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Trueblue by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trueblue by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NYSE:TBI opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

