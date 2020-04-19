Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,058,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NYSE NEX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.45.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.