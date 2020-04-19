Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,688 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Tricida worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Tricida by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Tricida by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Tricida by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

TCDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other news, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $95,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,321 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,005.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $135,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $583,295. 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. Tricida Inc has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

