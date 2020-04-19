Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,407 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 128,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after buying an additional 46,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after buying an additional 86,188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

JBSS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

JBSS opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.72. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.48.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

