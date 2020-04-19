Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 36,158 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 675,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pinterest worth $12,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,159,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,018 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 385,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,266 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,818,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 209,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

NYSE PINS opened at $17.45 on Friday. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.93 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $1,624,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 28,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $698,251.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,251.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546 over the last three months.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

