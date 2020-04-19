Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,648 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,029,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,648 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $12,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $684.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mr. Cooper Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.95 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.