Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,943 Shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.20% of PJT Partners worth $12,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

PJT Partners stock opened at $44.87 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.07. PJT Partners had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $248.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

