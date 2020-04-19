Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 98,155 Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of WillScot worth $13,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,020,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,825,000 after buying an additional 53,165 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in WillScot by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,505,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 192,160 shares in the last quarter. Selz Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,397,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of WillScot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,048,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 46,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 177,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSC. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

WSC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. WillScot Corp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.97 million, a P/E ratio of -100.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.17.

WillScot Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

