Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Innoviva worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after buying an additional 183,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 307,423 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 23,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,271,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. purchased 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Innoviva Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 80.29, a current ratio of 80.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

INVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

