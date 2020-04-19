Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 163,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 2,900 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $28,652.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LBAI stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $491.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

