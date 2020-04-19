Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.85% of Zuora worth $13,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Zuora by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $9.85 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.96% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. Zuora’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Zuora from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

