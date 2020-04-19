Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,335 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,680,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $20,318,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.56.

Shares of INSP opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.70.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 40.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.32%. The business’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 500,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 5,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,606,039.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,000 shares of company stock valued at $50,677,950 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

