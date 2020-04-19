Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 5,805 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Ingles Markets worth $13,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 391,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 172,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

IMKTA stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.87. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.69 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $743.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.58.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

