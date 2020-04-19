Gexan 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,758.00 (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, Gexan has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B. Gexan has a total market cap of $25,592.27 and approximately $1,758.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.01144701 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00059046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00033574 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00175426 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00180325 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047010 BTC.

Gexan Profile

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official message board for Gexan is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io.

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

