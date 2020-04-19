GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0035

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. GINcoin has a total market cap of $27,834.72 and approximately $22.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GINcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,236.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.37 or 0.02533976 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.03270221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00596670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00802051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00077245 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00027250 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00652893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin (CRYPTO:GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io.

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

