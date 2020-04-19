GoHelpFund Tops One Day Volume of $24,775.00 (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. GoHelpFund has a total market cap of $18,307.65 and $24,775.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One GoHelpFund token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. GoHelpFund’s official message board is blog.gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Stellarport. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

