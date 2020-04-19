Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 5,506,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,980,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,144,000 after purchasing an additional 602,168 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,655,000 after acquiring an additional 418,880 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the fourth quarter valued at $5,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120,040 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,755,000. Institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $785.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

