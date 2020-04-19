GoldFund Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $130,668.22 and approximately $3,798.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin. In the last week, GoldFund has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000213 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000289 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000154 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000114 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, P2PB2B and Dcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.