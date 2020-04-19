Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Stock Position Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

