Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $38.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ST. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.28.

NYSE ST traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.70. 1,358,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.35. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $846.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ST. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,640,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,695,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,223,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

