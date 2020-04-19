GoldMint (MNTP) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $693.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 415.9% higher against the dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00010026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.72 or 0.02754352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00225523 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00057360 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00050963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

