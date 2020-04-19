GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli Sells 5,900 Shares

GoldMoney Inc (TSE:XAU) Senior Officer Alessandro Premoli sold 5,900 shares of GoldMoney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.85, for a total transaction of C$16,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,367,854.65.

GoldMoney stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching C$2.55. The company had a trading volume of 70,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,175. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.02. GoldMoney Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.40 and a 1-year high of C$3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.18 million and a PE ratio of -34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a current ratio of 13.20.

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.30 million. Analysts anticipate that GoldMoney Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About GoldMoney

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

