Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. ValuEngine cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,387. Golub Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

