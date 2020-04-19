Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Down 15.6% in March

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the March 15th total of 2,878,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

GPL opened at $0.46 on Friday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.98.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million.

GPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 66,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 135,277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 84,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Panther Mining by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

