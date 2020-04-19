Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Update

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the March 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 2,571.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCBC stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 5,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,101. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $31.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $171.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCBC. ValuEngine downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

