GridCoin Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, OpenLedger DEX, SouthXchange and Bittrex. GridCoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1,740.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 35.1% against the dollar.

GridCoin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 431,408,896 coins and its circulating supply is 400,755,864 coins. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, C-CEX, Poloniex, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

