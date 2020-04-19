Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) Short Interest Update

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the March 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Griffin Industrial Realty by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 47.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

GRIF traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.96. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 4.12%.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

