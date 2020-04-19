Grin Market Cap Hits $19.63 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Grin has a market cap of $19.63 million and $44.89 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Grin has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00006908 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq, KuCoin, TradeOgre and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000837 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 39,577,620 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, KuCoin, TradeOgre, Hotbit, Bisq, Coinall and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

