GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 89,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $7.10 on Friday. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GSIT shares. TheStreet downgraded GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other GSI Technology news, VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $242,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 912,500 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Didier Lasserre sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $30,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $369,074 over the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

