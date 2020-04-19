Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Guardant Health worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Guardant Health by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,334,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,513 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $29,786,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,624,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,947,000 after acquiring an additional 330,861 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $23,410,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 924,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after acquiring an additional 254,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $41,592.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,250.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,830.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,474 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GH opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 8.00. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.17.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 33.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

