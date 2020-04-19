Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,118 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 20,446 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 558.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth $34,000. 17.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,666 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.81, for a total value of $1,962,457.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,222,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 27,498 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,574,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $12,365,214 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on VMware from $200.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

VMware stock opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

