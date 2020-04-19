Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,759 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 2.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in WP Carey by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in WP Carey by 5.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is 83.20%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,368.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178 in the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. WP Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

