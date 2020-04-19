Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,828 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,352 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,200,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 595,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 51,656 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the third quarter worth about $374,000.

Shares of MEN opened at $10.66 on Friday. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

