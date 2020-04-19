Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Wendys worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,218,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,782,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,595,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Wendys by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 548,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. Wendys Co has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $427.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.70 million. Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. Wendys’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys Co will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wendys from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Wendys in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

