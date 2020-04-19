Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,287,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.82.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.52. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

