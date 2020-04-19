Guider Price Up 152.4% Over Last Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 124.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 152.4% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $30,900.19 and approximately $90.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00054352 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.58 or 0.04441245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00066361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014086 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009742 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003288 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

