Gulden Price Tops $0.0112 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu and Nocks. Gulden has a market capitalization of $5.73 million and $2,417.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00600293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014452 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007500 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 510,274,777 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GuldenTrader, Nocks, Bittrex, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

