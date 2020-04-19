GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Short Interest Update

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 5,306,600 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 619,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $203.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.93.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $3,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 6,221,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,248,684.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $35,542.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,808,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,736,000 after buying an additional 467,520 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,828,000 after buying an additional 443,908 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,588,000 after buying an additional 261,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,104,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,497,000 after acquiring an additional 159,491 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWPH traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.25. 564,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,488. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.28 and a beta of 2.00. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

