Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,579.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,377 shares in the company, valued at $8,354,428.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $206,860 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 122.2% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.81. 1,173,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 21.78 and a current ratio of 21.77. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.