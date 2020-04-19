Harbour Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000. Intel accounts for about 2.7% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,296 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

In related news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

