Harbour Investment Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 7.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,566.57.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,283.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,202.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,315.23. The company has a market capitalization of $868.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock worth $120,023,345 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

