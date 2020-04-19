HC Wainwright Lowers Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Neutral

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Benzinga reports.

NBRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.59.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NBRV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. 913,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,085. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $479.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.41. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 872.95% and a negative return on equity of 179.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 551.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 282,164 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. The company focuses on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, which is in Phase III clinical trials in intravenous and oral formulations for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.