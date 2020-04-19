HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HDB. ValuEngine raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $40,039,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.97. 5,117,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,027. HDFC Bank has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $65.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HDFC Bank (HDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.