HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receiving Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a daily sentiment score of -2.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet lowered HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.82.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

