Head to Head Analysis: American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) & BBVA Banco Frances (OTCMKTS:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) and American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BBVA Banco Frances and American Business Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBVA Banco Frances 1 1 0 0 1.50 American Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and American Business Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBVA Banco Frances $1.70 billion 0.33 $522.98 million $2.56 1.08 American Business Bank $88.80 million 1.93 $22.08 million N/A N/A

BBVA Banco Frances has higher revenue and earnings than American Business Bank.

Volatility & Risk

BBVA Banco Frances has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Business Bank has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.3% of BBVA Banco Frances shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of American Business Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BBVA Banco Frances and American Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBVA Banco Frances 30.72% 56.88% 7.17% American Business Bank 24.94% N/A N/A

Summary

BBVA Banco Frances beats American Business Bank on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BBVA Banco Frances Company Profile

BBVA Banco Francés S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits. It also provides personal and auto loans, and mortgages; loans to the public sector and local financial institutions, and short-term loans to companies, as well as overdraft lines of credit, discounted instruments, real estate mortgage loans, collateral loans, consumer loans, credit card loans, pre-financing and export financing, and short-term placements in foreign banks. In addition, the company offers fire, mixed family and comprehensive, civil liability, theft, personal accidents, umbrella life, debtor balances, funeral services, and other insurance coverage products; investment fund and pension fund management services; and stock exchange brokerage services. Further, it provides financing for the acquisition of new and second-hand Peugeot and Citroën vehicles through pledge loans, receivables from financial leases, and other financial products and in supplying services associated to the purchase, maintenance, and insurance coverage of motor vehicles; and secured loans for the purchase of VW, Audi, and Ducati new or second hand vehicles, credit through operating leases, and other financial products and services, as well as engages in security trading, investment banking, and other authorized operations. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 251 retail branches, 15 in-company branches, 1 points of sale, and 2 point of express support, 797 ATMs, 822 self-service terminals, a telephone banking, and Internet banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Francés S.A. and changed its name to BBVA Banco Francés S.A. in October 2000. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, the Republic of Argentina.

American Business Bank Company Profile

American Business Bank provides various banking and financial services to wholesalers, manufacturers, businesses, professionals, and non-profits in California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings, business demand deposit, business money market, special deposit, zero balance, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise personal loans, lines of credit, short term working capital lines, term loans, commercial/industrial real estate loans, and accounts receivable lines. It also offers various services, such as telephone notification, lock box processing, investment, courier, remote deposit, consulting, general business advice, investment banking, investment management, equipment leasing, residential mortgage lending, and professional referral services, as well as online banking services consisting of bill payment, fund transfer, account information, automatic clearing house origination, stop payment, and wire transfer services; and provides credit cards and ATM cards. In addition, the company offers international banking services, including international money transfer, letters of credit, foreign currency deposit, documentary and cleaning collection, and foreign currency exchange services. It operates through five loan production offices in Anaheim, Irvine, Torrance, the Warner Center, and Ontario. American Business Bank was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.