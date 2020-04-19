Head to Head Analysis: EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) & Enquest (NYSE:ENQUF)

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) and EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Enquest has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enquest and EAGLE POINT CR/COM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enquest 1 1 2 0 2.25 EAGLE POINT CR/COM 0 0 3 0 3.00

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 162.30%. Given EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EAGLE POINT CR/COM is more favorable than Enquest.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of EAGLE POINT CR/COM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enquest and EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enquest $1.30 billion N/A $127.28 million $0.06 2.50 EAGLE POINT CR/COM $66.44 million 2.17 -$8.69 million $1.34 4.55

Enquest has higher revenue and earnings than EAGLE POINT CR/COM. Enquest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EAGLE POINT CR/COM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Enquest and EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enquest N/A N/A N/A EAGLE POINT CR/COM -13.08% N/A N/A

Summary

EAGLE POINT CR/COM beats Enquest on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken. The company also has an interest in the non-operated Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia. In addition, it holds 16 production licenses and 8 production hubs. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 198 million barrels of oil equivalents. Further, it is involved in the construction, ownership, and operation of an oil pipeline; marketing and trading of crude oil; and leasing activities. EnQuest PLC was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

