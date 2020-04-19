Head to Head Analysis: Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) and Its Peers

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ: IEA) is one of 43 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.48% -9.55% 1.86% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors -27.47% -48.90% -9.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion $6.23 million 4.01 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors $311.24 million -$116.81 million 5.20

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ competitors have a beta of 0.34, suggesting that their average share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Competitors 75 120 105 2 2.11

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 43.69%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

